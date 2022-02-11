Enbridge (ENB +1.4%) trades higher despite reporting lower than expected Q4 adjusted earnings; the company said it plans to submit an incentive tolling settlement plan for the Mainline oil pipeline network to the Canadian Energy Regulator for review later in 2022.

Q4 profit attributable to common shareholders edged higher to C$1.84B from C$1.78B in the year-earlier quarter; adjusted EBITDA rose 15% Y/Y to C$3.69B, slightly below C$3.78B analyst consensus.

Q4 distributable cash flow rose to C$2.49B from C$2.21B; the company raised its quarterly dividend by 3% to C$0.86/share.

Enbridge said it transported slightly more than 3M bbl/day on its Mainline system in Q4, compared with 2.65M bbl/day a year earlier.

For FY 2022, Enbridge said it is "positioned to grow EBITDA and DCF per share by over 8%. Execution of our secured growth program and embedded growth supports our 5%-7% distributable cash flow per share compound annual growth from 2021 to 2024."

The company reaffirms 2022 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of C$15B-C$15.6B, in line with C$15.49B consensus, and DCF of C$5.20-C$5.50/share.

Enbridge said it will proceed with a $400M plan to modernize aging compressor equipment across the Texas Eastern system, intended to increase safety and reliability of the system and reduce associated greenhouse gas emissions, and spend $100M to expand the system to provide additional capacity to meet U.S. northeast demand for natural gas.

Enbridge units have gained 19% over the past year and 9% YTD.