Block (NYSE:SQ) stock jumps 6.2% in mid-morning trading after BofA Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg upgrades the fintech and payments company to Buy from Neutral, saying the market has over-discounted shares of company on concerns about its growth prospects.

In addition, Citi resumed coverage of Block (SQ) with a Buy rating and a $220 price target.

BofA's Kupferberg pointed out that the market is "ascribing only ~$6.5B of value" to Block's Cash App, or ~$93 per annual active user compared with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) at $326 and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) at $1,472.

Block (SQ) shares have slumped due to a combination of the general selloff in growth stocks and limited near-term and medium-term visibility on Cash App's gross profit growth trajectory, he wrote in a note to clients. See Block's (SQ) decline over the past six months as compared with those of PayPal (PYPL), and Affirm (AFRM) in this chart.

With the company recently closing on its acquisition of Afterpay, Kupferberg will be focused on Block (SQ) management's forward-looking commentary on Afterpay, "including revenue synergies, loan loss expectations, and thought on competitive intensity in the Pay in 4 part of the Buy Now Pay Later market.

Block (SQ) reports earnings on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.

SA Quant rating ranks both Block (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL) at Sell, while it's Neutral on Affirm (AFRM) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) as seen in table below.

For a contrasting view, SA contributor Investor Trip points out that Block (SQ) has lost 40% of its value since changing its name from Square.