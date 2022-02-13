Omnicell Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETOmnicell, Inc. (OMCL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $311.07M (+24.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OMCL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.