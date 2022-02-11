Green Plains Q4 results - logistics and hedging missteps takes shares down 8%

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) reported Q4 results before the open, reporting a loss 18c per share versus street expectations for a gain of 30c; a tax valuation impact reduced earnings by 9c/s. EBITDA came in at 30m versus street at 59m. Management flagged a handful of evolving dynamics within the business:

Supply chain - during Q4, supply chain and permitting issues impacted ethanol production, resulting in volumes down over 6% year on year.

Hedges - in Q4 management hedged in advance of spot margin expansion, though they provided no indication for when uneconomic hedges would run off.

Demand - global demand for protein and renewable corn oil continues to expand and management believes this will support economics for the Company's high-value ingredient platform.

Green Plains has largely delivered on its transformation from an ethanol producer to a value-added products business. However, with the stock up almost 10x from pandemic lows, and every analyst on Wall Street buy rated, there's appears to be little room for operational missteps. On the call, analysts will be focused on management's ability to deliver on the legacy ethanol business, as they look to continue to fund a transition into higher-value-added products.