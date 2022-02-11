Chemours slides to YTD low after Q4 earnings miss, tepid guidance

Feb. 11, 2022 10:58 AM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Stock market depression concept

Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

Chemours (CC -12.6%) plunges to a two-month low after missing Q4 adjusted earnings estimates and issuing disappointing guidance for FY 2022 earnings.

Q4 net income surged to $233M from $19M in the year-earlier quarter, while adjusted EBITDA rose 25% Y/Y to $307M; for the full year, net income totaled $608M, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.31B.

Q4 net sales by segment: Titanium Technologies +25% Y/Y to $865M, as volumes rose 6% despite ore and logistics constraints with prices 5% higher Q/Q; also Advanced Performance Materials +24% to $346M, Thermal & Specialized Solutions +8% to $295M, and Chemical Solutions -27% to $69M.

Free cash flow for FY 2021 was $543M vs. $540M in 2020.

For FY 2022, Chemours guided for EBITDA of $1.3B-$1.42B, and adjusted EPS of $4.07-$4.70, in line with $4.50 analyst consensus estimate.

Chemours shares have gained 32% during the past year and 5% so far this year.

