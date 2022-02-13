Spirit Realty Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETSpirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.33 (-55.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $156.35M (+21.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SRC has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.