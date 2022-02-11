Pinterest gains amid takeout speculation with stock drop
Feb. 11, 2022 11:03 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)PYPL, MSFT, ATVIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) rose 6.1% after a report earlier speculated that the company could see takeover interest with its shares down about 55% in the past 6 months.
- Pinterest could become the target for a potential takeover again after its shares fell 21% in the past month, Dealreporter speculated earlier in its "morning flash" piece, without citing any sources.
- The report highlighted PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) interest last year in a potential deal with Pinterest, though PayPal in late October said it wouldn't pursue an acquisition of the art-sharing social media network. The report also mentioned Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported interest in a Pinterest deal from early last year, though it seems unlikely at this point given MSFT's pending $68B planned acquisition of Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI).
- Last week, Pinterest Q4 earnings top estimates, but concerns remain.