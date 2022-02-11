Goldman Sachs initiates Teladoc, Doximity with a buy on long-term view
Feb. 11, 2022 11:09 AM ETDoximity, Inc. (DOCS), TDOCBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Goldman Sachs has initiated Teladoc (TDOC +5.7%) and Doximity (DOCS -3.9%) with buy ratings as the firm has a positive view on the healthcare technology sector for the long term.
- Analyst Cindy Motz writes that the digital healthcare solutions the two companies provide will greatly assist healthcare professionals, improve patient outcomes, and lower costs.
- Motz has a $121 price target for Teladoc (~65% upside based on Thursday close) and a $74 target for Doximity (~23% upside).
- She said that Teladoc is "paving the way for the healthcare technology sector to become more disruptive," and added that even though shares are trading near its 52-week low, the market's reaction to the lessening impact of the pandemic on the stock is overdone.
- Motz noted that Doximity is a "very unique company" poised to capitalize on the integration of digital into healthcare.
- Check out Seeking Alpha contributor Jonathan Weber's assessment of Teladoc just published Friday morning.