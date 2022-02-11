DraftKings (DKNG +7.6%) broke out with a strong move on Friday a week ahead of the company's earnings day and two days before the biggest sports betting event of the year with the Super Bowl set for Sunday.

Morgan Stanley helped out sentiment on DraftKings with a new note that highlighted why +23% margins are possible for the company over the longer term after it scales up in new markets.

Analyst Thomas Allen noted that the 23% mark is actually below the maturity rates seen by established players like Flutter Entertainment (36% margins), Entain (31% margins) and Kindred (26% margins). The firm kept an Overweight rating on DKNG and price target of $31.

Earnings day for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) could see some fireworks with options trading implying a move up or down of 14%, per Bloomberg data. In four out of the past seven times DraftKings (DKNG) has reported earnings, shares have moved even more than the swing implied by options trading.

