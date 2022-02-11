DraftKings rallies with Super Bowl, earnings on the radar

Feb. 11, 2022 11:07 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stock market or forex trading graph in graphic concept suitable for financial investment or Economic trends business. Abstract finance background. illustration

Thanumporn Thongkongkaew/iStock via Getty Images

DraftKings (DKNG +7.6%) broke out with a strong move on Friday a week ahead of the company's earnings day and two days before the biggest sports betting event of the year with the Super Bowl set for Sunday.

Morgan Stanley helped out sentiment on DraftKings with a new note that highlighted why +23% margins are possible for the company over the longer term after it scales up in new markets.

Analyst Thomas Allen noted that the 23% mark is actually below the maturity rates seen by established players like Flutter Entertainment (36% margins), Entain (31% margins) and Kindred (26% margins). The firm kept an Overweight rating on DKNG and price target of $31.

Earnings day for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) could see some fireworks with options trading implying a move up or down of 14%, per Bloomberg data. In four out of the past seven times DraftKings (DKNG) has reported earnings, shares have moved even more than the swing implied by options trading.

Read the breakdown on DKNG from Seeking Alpha authors.

Related: Legal sports betting on the Super Bowl may top $1B - which stocks might win?

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.