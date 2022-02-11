Scorpio Tankers Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 11, 2022 11:10 AM ETScorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 14, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.84 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $148.19M (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STNG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.