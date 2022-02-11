TreeHouse Foods Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 11, 2022 11:13 AM ETTreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 14, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.10 (-90.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.12B (-5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, THS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.