Advance Auto Parts Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.37B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.