Arista Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Arista (NYSE:ANET) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-70.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $790.4M (+21.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANET has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.