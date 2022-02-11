Coinbase partners with OneRiver to offer crypto accounts for wealth managers
Feb. 11, 2022 11:21 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Prime on Friday teamed up with asset manager OneRiver to offer cryptocurrency accounts for wealth managers, according to a blog post.
- Specifically, Coinbase (COIN) enabled OneRiver to offer wealth managers direct access to ONE Digital SMA, a suite of digital investment strategies and indexes in a separately managed account platform, the company said.
- ONE Digital SMA is a solution for wealth managers that aim to give clients exposure to crypto through direct ownership of assets and staking.
- Meanwhile, shares of COIN slide nearly 3% as bitcoin (BTC-USD -4.0%) slumps a day after an overshoot in headline consumer price inflation.
