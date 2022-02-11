Incoming Rio Tinto (RIO -0.2%) Chairman Dominic Barton will review the position of CEO Jakob Stausholm to determine whether he is the appropriate manager to lead an overhaul of the company's toxic work culture, Reuters reports.

Barton could remove Stausholm if he decides Rio would benefit from a leader who was not in the upper levels of the organization in recent years, according to the report.

Rio Tinto recently released a highly critical report, commissioned by Stausholm, that described a culture of bullying, harassment and racism at the miner, including 21 allegations of rape, attempted rape or sexual assault.

Iron ore futures in Singapore surged past $150/metric ton earlier this week to their highest level in five months.