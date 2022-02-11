New Rio Tinto chairman weighing CEO Stausholm's future - Reuters

Feb. 11, 2022 11:25 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Reclaimer Stacker and Stockpile on Iron Ore Mine Site

CUHRIG/E+ via Getty Images

Incoming Rio Tinto (RIO -0.2%) Chairman Dominic Barton will review the position of CEO Jakob Stausholm to determine whether he is the appropriate manager to lead an overhaul of the company's toxic work culture, Reuters reports.

Barton could remove Stausholm if he decides Rio would benefit from a leader who was not in the upper levels of the organization in recent years, according to the report.

Rio Tinto recently released a highly critical report, commissioned by Stausholm, that described a culture of bullying, harassment and racism at the miner, including 21 allegations of rape, attempted rape or sexual assault.

Iron ore futures in Singapore surged past $150/metric ton earlier this week to their highest level in five months.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.