Cineplex stock (OTCPK:CPXGF) is down 2% in Toronto after the movie-theater chain posted fourth-quarter earnings featuring its strongest quarter in two years, but a miss on expected EBITDA.

Revenues jumped 472% year-over-year to C$300 million, as moviegoers were able to return to theaters in droves: Attendance at Cineplex venues jumped to 10.2 million from a prior-year 0.8 million.

The company still posted a loss though it was substantially lighter. Operating and net loss was C$21.8 million, vs. a year-ago loss of C$230.4 million.

It swung to an EBITDA gain of C$58.3 million, though that was light of even low-end analyst estimates that averaged C$77.9 million.

And while moviegoers are coming back to the theater, the company noted it was hurt by government restrictions.

"Based on the positive momentum we saw during the quarter, and the success of blockbuster films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, we know that guests are coming back to our theaters," says CEO Ellis Jacob. "Government-mandated restrictions and closures in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada during the busiest box office period constrained our ability to fully capitalize on this resurgence in the fourth quarter as compared to other geographies, including the U.S."