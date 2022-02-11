Recording the biggest intraday gain since March 2021, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX +5.9%) is trading sharply higher on above-average volume despite its lower-than-expected financials for Q4 2021, as reported by the company on Friday before the market open.

Backed by ~32% YoY growth in total prescriptions, the fourth quarter INGREZZA sales reached $301M with ~25% YoY growth, while for the full year, the tardive dyskinesia therapy generated $1.1B in net product sales.

For the quarter, total net product sales expanded ~26% YoY to ~$303.5M leading to $1.1B in net product sales for the full year. Meanwhile, the total revenue for the quarter and full-year climbed ~26% and ~8% YoY to $312.0M and $1.1B, respectively.

However, Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX) reported a GAAP net loss of $7.3M compared to the net income of $347.9M in the prior-year period, while net income for the full year narrowed ~78% YoY $89.6M. GAAP SG&A expenses for 2021 climbed ~35% YoY to reach $583.3M.

For 2022, Neurocrine (NBIX) projects $1.25B – $1.35B in INGREZZA net product sales, indicating ~18% YoY growth from 2021 at the mid-point. Full-year GAAP SG&A expenses are projected at $690M – $720M implying ~21% YoY growth from the past year at the mid-point.

The analyst Brian Abrahams at RBC Capital Markets attributes the post-earnings rise in shares to the company’s guidance, arguing that the forecasts for drug sales bracket his estimates as well as the consensus.

“This could be received reasonably positively as most have expected NBIX to set beatable guidance and this could leave room for some upside to consensus numbers,” he wrote with a Sector Perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine (NBIX) has slipped nearly a third over the past twelve months as its Bullish ratings on Wall Street gradually dropped, as shown here.