Treasury yields tick up as bond market eyes (New York) Fed announcement today
Feb. 11, 2022 11:38 AM ETProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT)TLT, SHYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor4 Comments
- It's not THE Fed decision, but it's A Fed decision that could give markets a big clue about how hawkish the FOMC is willing to tilt.
- The New York Fed is scheduled to release its asset purchase plans for the last month of QE at 3 p.m. ET today. (See the purchases scheduled last month.)
- "We do not expect an intermeeting-hike or early end to QE but attention will be on the release of the Fed purchase schedule at 3PM," Citi economist Andrew Hollenhorst wrote this morning.
- The market is already pricing in the hiking cycle starting with a 50-basis-point rise in March, something that hasn't happened since the 1980s. There's also speculation of an intermeeting hike, which hasn't occurred since 1994.
- A surprise hike would prompt the market to "sense blood" and would likely be construed as "panicky," strategists say.
- Treasury yields are little changed after yesterday's surge, with the 10-year (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) up 1 basis point to 2.04% and the 2-year (NASDAQ:SHY) is up 2 basis points to 1.58%.
- But apart from rate hikes, the Fed has other ways of tightening and finds itself still buying securities with CPI at 7.5%.
- The FOMC could end QE ahead of schedule and could outline that as early as this afternoon.
- But if the New York Fed's announcement outlines the final tranche of securities buying, it's very unlikely tightening starts before the March meeting, signaling the Fed is sticking with its forward guidance.
- Goldman Sachs raised its 2022 hike prediction to seven today, but still sees a quarter-point at a time.