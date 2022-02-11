Newell Brands leads the S&P 500 Index after earnings topper

Feb. 11, 2022 11:43 AM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) recorded the biggest gain in the S&P 500 Index in Friday morning trading after sliding past consensus marks with its Q4 earnings report.

The company reported core sales growth of 5.8%, with six of eight business units and every major region improving from a year ago.

Reported operating margin was 6.0% vs. 9.2% last year, largely reflecting the headwinds from significant inflation, as well as non-cash impairment charges, which more than offset benefits from lower overhead costs, FUEL productivity savings and pricing.

On the balance sheet, the company maintained a strong liquidity position, with approximately $2B in available short-term liquidity, including cash on hand. Newell Brands noted that it exited the year with a leverage ratio of 3.0X compared to 3.5X at the end of 2020.

Shares of Newell Brands (NWL) rose to a 2022 high of $25.10 earlier in the session. Analysts called today's move in share price a relief rally for Newell Brands (NWL) after some sector earnings report contributed to investor jitters and softness into the print.

