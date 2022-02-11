Modular Medical raises $15M in uplisting offering, shares open below offer price

  • Insulin pump developer Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) raised $15M but saw its shares open below its offering price after uplisting its stock to the Nasdaq from the OTC market on Friday.
  • Shares of Modular Medical opened at $5.80 per share after pricing at $6. The shares last changed hands at $4.37 at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET after hitting a high of $6.05.
  • The medical device company offered 2.5M units priced at $6 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at $6.60 per share.
