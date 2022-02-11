Two firms have updated targets on Twitter (TWTR -0.5%) and arrived at the same price point suggesting heavy upside - though from different perspectives.

Susquehanna Financial is sticking with a positive rating but cut its price target to a still above-average $59 from $85; that implies 60% upside in the shares from current prices.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley boosted its price target to $59 and maintained its Equal Weight rating. The company's executing better than expected, it says, judging from an earnings report that topped the firm's expectations.

It adjusted its model by boosting 2022-2023 revenues by about 5%, and EBITDA for those periods by about 22% and 20% respectively.

Twitter's advertising mix between brand and direct response has hung at 85%/15% - unchanged, and it "speaks to TWTR's broad-based growth amidst a strong online ad environment." But it also keeps alive uncertainty about whether the company can accelerate growth of the DR business, toward its goal of a 50/50 split.

That's a difficult goal to achieve, Morgan Stanley says, and it will call for execution (it's keeping its eye on Twitter's focus on e-commerce ad units within its DR offerings).

Earlier Friday, Twitter announced it entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements covering $2 billion worth of stock.