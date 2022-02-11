BP, Shell to suspend operations at South Africa's biggest refinery

Feb. 11, 2022

BP (BP +2.4%) and Shell (SHEL +1.4%) said they are indefinitely freezing spending and pausing refinery operations at their Sapref plant, the largest in South Africa, while considering a sale.

BP, which has said it wants to sell its stake in the refinery, said the companies are unable to invest in the plant until a decision about its future ownership is made.

"Leading up to the refining pause, we have put contingencies in place to ensure that this decision does not impact our customer-facing businesses in South Africa or our fuel-supply obligations," BP Southern Africa CEO Taelo Mojapelo said.

Sapref, built in 1963, accounts for 35% of South Africa's refining capacity, with nameplate capacity of 180K bbl/day.

