MetLife stock hits record high as it explores sale of variable annuity business: Reuters

Feb. 11, 2022 11:54 AM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)PRUBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

The MetLife Building

mizoula/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares gain 2.5% to reach a new all-time high in mid-morning trading, as the company explores the sale of its U.S. variable annuity business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
  • It's currently working with an investment bank on the sale, which is in its early stages, the people added.
  • The consideration to divest came as the New York-based insurer aims to free up resources to invest in higher-growth parts of its business, the people explained to Reuters.
  • Moreover, the proceeds from offloading the capital-intensive variable annuity arm could be "potentially in the billions of dollars," the people told Reuters. MetLife's (MET) variable annuities book is housed within MetLife Holdings.
  • Note MetLife (MET) premiums and annuity revenues were $14.51B in the fourth-quarter, up from $10.97B in the previous quarter, according to the company's income statement.
  • Recall when Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in mid-September agreed to sell a portion of its variable annuity block to Fortitude Re for $2.2B.
