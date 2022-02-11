MetLife stock hits record high as it explores sale of variable annuity business: Reuters
Feb. 11, 2022
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares gain 2.5% to reach a new all-time high in mid-morning trading, as the company explores the sale of its U.S. variable annuity business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
- It's currently working with an investment bank on the sale, which is in its early stages, the people added.
- The consideration to divest came as the New York-based insurer aims to free up resources to invest in higher-growth parts of its business, the people explained to Reuters.
- Moreover, the proceeds from offloading the capital-intensive variable annuity arm could be "potentially in the billions of dollars," the people told Reuters. MetLife's (MET) variable annuities book is housed within MetLife Holdings.
- Note MetLife (MET) premiums and annuity revenues were $14.51B in the fourth-quarter, up from $10.97B in the previous quarter, according to the company's income statement.
- Recall when Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in mid-September agreed to sell a portion of its variable annuity block to Fortitude Re for $2.2B.