Ontario calls state of emergency to end 'Freedom Convoy' blockade
Feb. 11, 2022 11:57 AM ETF, TM, STLA, LB1:COMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor58 Comments
- The Canadian province of Ontario declared a state of emergency in an effort to halt protests that have brought traffic at key border crossings to a standstill, stalling the movement of goods.
- "I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a press briefing.
- He said the government's new powers to end the blockade, include issuing fines of up to C$100K (US$78.8K) and jail time, Bloomberg reported.
- Since Monday night, traffic from Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit has largely been stopped as truckers parked on the Ambassador Bridge to protest COVID vaccine mandates. About a quarter of commercial trade between the U.S. and Canada comes through that border crossing.
- Auto manufacturers Ford (NYSE:F), Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) have stopped production near Detroit because of the blockade.
- Lumber futures (LB1:COM) prices have also been affected, rising 3.6% in Friday trading to $1,294.90 per thousand board feet, and up 16% since Monday.
- Earlier this week, Canada's capital Ottawa declared a state of emergency over the protests.
- Earlier, "Freedom Convoy" shuts down third border crossing as crisis deepens