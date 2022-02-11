Facebook owner to offer employees metaverse vision details in meeting - report
Feb. 11, 2022 12:03 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Facebook owner Meta Platforms (FB -1.6%) is set to offer details to its employees about how it will realize a broad vision for the "metaverse," the concept around which the former Facebook rebranded.
- The company plans an all-hands meeting Tuesday that will feature a "major announcement," The Information reports.
- That's based on an internal post from Instagram Chief Operating Officer Justin Osofsky saying the meeting plans will cover both product and culture.
- Meta has been making minor changes around the edges of its metaverse vision of late, including recently rebranding the Oculus Quest VR headset as the "Meta Quest," as planned.