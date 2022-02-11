Spark Networks to transfer listing from NYSE to Nasdaq
Feb. 11, 2022 12:03 PM ETSpark Networks SE (LOV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) will be changing its stock exchange listing from the NYSE American to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The company's American Depository Shares (ADSs) will debut on Nasdaq on February 15, 2022. Its ticker symbol will remain unchanged.
- David Clark, CFO of Spark Networks, commented: "Nasdaq's focus on growth-oriented technology companies aligns well with our Company and strategy, and we look forward to communicating our plan to drive sustainable revenue growth and build long-term value for our shareholders as a Nasdaq-listed company."