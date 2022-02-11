White House "working like the devil" to reduce gasoline prices - tax, SPR, OPEC

In a briefing at the White House, President Biden said he "will work like the devil to bring gas prices down." With gasoline prices up 40% YoY in January, the President and colleagues have discussed several measures to manage rising prices at the pump:

Gas tax - Two Democrat senators Wednesday unveiled a proposal to suspend the federal gasoline tax in order to reduce prices for consumers; the tax costs consumers 18.4c/g and raises ~$25b in revenue for the Federal Government annually.

SPR - White House Economic Adviser Jared Bernstein told CNN this week that releasing more Strategic Petroleum reserves is an option.

Saudi - In a call with Saudi's King Salman, President Biden discussed upholding balance and stability in the oil market, according to the Saudi State news agency; oil-related discussions were omitted from the White House summary of the call.

Iran - Last week US negotiators offered sanctions relief to Iran's civilian nuclear program, in hopes of moving discussions towards an agreement that would allow Iran to fully return to the global oil market.

With US producers Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Conoco (NYSE:COP) and BP (NYSE:BP) all forecasting flat year-on-year production growth in the face of higher, post-pandemic oil demand, little has been disclosed about efforts to increase oil supplies domestically. However, with OPEC+ production largely out of the President's control, one SPR release having failed to lower prices, and a tax reduction likely to result in higher demand, options are running out for the White House as mid-term elections grow nearer.