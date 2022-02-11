Applied DNA slips despite a two-fold rise in Q1 revenue as cost base expands
Feb. 11, 2022 12:24 PM ETApplied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Applied DNA (NASDAQ:APDN) has recorded the biggest intraday loss in more than a year to reach a new 52-week low after the life sciences company reported Q1 revenue for fiscal 2021 on Thursday after the close. Despite a twofold rise in the top line, the firm’s net loss has narrowed only slightly amid a rise in operational costs.
- Revenue for the quarter climbed ~158% YoY to $4.2M, and the company attributed the topline growth to a rise in demand for COVID-19 tests and a final shipment of molecular taggant under a previously awarded $1.6M contract.
- Meanwhile, the leading contributor to revenue, clinical laboratory services generated $3.2M with a ~314% YoY growth, and product revenues climbed ~50% YoY to $826.3K.
- However, the net loss for the quarter only declined ~2% to $4.7M as total operating expenses surged ~41% YoY to $5.7M while gross margin sank to ~27% from ~68% in the prior-year quarter. The cash and cash equivalents also dropped ~41% from fiscal 2021 year-end to $5.7M.
- Applied DNA (APDN) said that the decline in gross margin was driven by a larger portion of costlier contracts that generated its clinical laboratory service revenues.
- As the company provides provide the staff and testing centers, “these contracts have higher costs associated with them compared with our testing contracts, where we do not staff testing centers,” CFO Beth Jantzen said at the earnings call.