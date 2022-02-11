TC BioPharm raises $17.5M from IPO, but shares open below offer price

Feb. 11, 2022 12:33 PM ETTCBPBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Man using phone. Hands typing smartphone. Double exposure with ipo hologram. Close up. Financial graph and analysis concept. Investment.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

  • TC BioPharm Holdings (NASDAQ:TCBP) raised $17.5M from its initial public offering on Friday but saw its American Depositary Shares open below its offering price.
  • The company’s ADSs opened at $3 after pricing at $4.25. They then rose to a high of $3.50 before hitting a low of $2.40. The securities last changed hands at $2.64 at approximately 12:15 p.m.
  • TC BioPharm raised gross proceeds of $17.5M after offering 4.2M million ADSs and 8.2M warrants to buy ADSs. Each ADS represents one ordinary share while each warrant entitles the holder to buy one ordinary share for $4.25.
  • The securities are being sold only in the combination of one ADS with two warrants for a combined price of $4.25, with ADSs and warrants to be issued separately.
  • The biotech group also granted underwriters a 45-day option to buy up to 618K additional ADSs and/or warrants to buy up to 1.2M ADSs in any combination at the IPO price.
  • TC BioPharm said it plans to use proceeds from the sale to fund clinical trials for its product OmnImmune, also known as TCB 008-001, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, and ImmuniStim, or TCB 008-002, for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19.
  • The funds will also be used in part to finance additional research for its GD-T CAR therapy candidates to treat solid tumor cancers.
  • Prior to Friday’s offering, TC BioPharm filed to downsize its offering to $16M, its third downsizing since it first IPO filing in October. The company had first sought to raise $50M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.