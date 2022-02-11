TC BioPharm raises $17.5M from IPO, but shares open below offer price
Feb. 11, 2022 12:33 PM ETTCBPBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- TC BioPharm Holdings (NASDAQ:TCBP) raised $17.5M from its initial public offering on Friday but saw its American Depositary Shares open below its offering price.
- The company’s ADSs opened at $3 after pricing at $4.25. They then rose to a high of $3.50 before hitting a low of $2.40. The securities last changed hands at $2.64 at approximately 12:15 p.m.
- TC BioPharm raised gross proceeds of $17.5M after offering 4.2M million ADSs and 8.2M warrants to buy ADSs. Each ADS represents one ordinary share while each warrant entitles the holder to buy one ordinary share for $4.25.
- The securities are being sold only in the combination of one ADS with two warrants for a combined price of $4.25, with ADSs and warrants to be issued separately.
- The biotech group also granted underwriters a 45-day option to buy up to 618K additional ADSs and/or warrants to buy up to 1.2M ADSs in any combination at the IPO price.
- TC BioPharm said it plans to use proceeds from the sale to fund clinical trials for its product OmnImmune, also known as TCB 008-001, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, and ImmuniStim, or TCB 008-002, for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19.
- The funds will also be used in part to finance additional research for its GD-T CAR therapy candidates to treat solid tumor cancers.
- Prior to Friday’s offering, TC BioPharm filed to downsize its offering to $16M, its third downsizing since it first IPO filing in October. The company had first sought to raise $50M.