  • Uber (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Friday said his company will accept cryptocurrency "at some point" in the future, he told Bloomberg Television in an interview.
  • Meanwhile, the cost of exchanges, which can carry high transaction fees, and the environmental impact of crypto mining on the energy grid are a couple reasons why Uber (UBER) has not yet implemented the decentralized tech, Khosrowshahi explained to Bloomberg.
  • “We’re having conversations all the time,” Khosrowshahi told Bloomberg. “As the exchange mechanism becomes less expensive and becomes more environmentally friendly, I think you will see us leaning into crypto a little bit more.”
  • Uber (UBER) would join a raft of big tech firms that have either direct or indirect exposure to crypto, including: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), and Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG).
  • Speaking of digital assets, bitcoin (BTC-USD -3.9%) edges lower to $43.5K per token and ethereum (ETH-USD -3.8%) slides to $3.1K.
  • Recall AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in October said it started to accept dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and other digital tokens using a BitPay Wallet.
