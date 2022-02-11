Byrna Technologies plummets 19% on lowered guidance
Feb. 11, 2022 12:43 PM ETByrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Byrna Technologies (BYRN -19.3%) Q4 revenue rose marginally by 1.2% Y/Y to $11.2M.
- Orders Received during the quarter rose 57.4% to $12M.
- Gross profit increased by 16.4% to $5.7M.
- Gross margin improved to 51.1% from 44.4%
- Net loss was $3.2M for the quarter vs. net loss of $1.6M in the same quarter last year.
- Total cash of $56.4M as of November 30, 2021.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Revenues range between $8.4M-9.2M (down from prior guidance of $11M-11.5M). The reason for the wide range is that the company has $1M of orders that it is not sure if can ship prior to the end of the quarter.
- FY 2022 Outlook: Revenue guidance from $60M-65M to $55-60M. The reduction in our Q1 projection and FY guidance is due to the uncertainties stemming from the global supply chain crisis.
- This new range reflects year-over-year growth of approximately 36% at the mid-point of the range.
- Bryan Ganz, CEO commented "It has been an amazing journey. Just two years ago, Byrna had less than $1.0 million in sales, only 96,000 people had visited our website and we had filled just 968 orders. We had no factory, no advertising budget and just ten employees. Two years later we have seen our sales increase by more than 4,500%. More than 8.6 million people have visited our website and we have filled more than 138,000 orders. "
