Spire Global bags $8M order from NOAA for satellite weather data
Feb. 11, 2022 12:44 PM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) has been awarded the 4th delivery order under an existing Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) for commercially available space-based radio occultation (RO) data for use in operational weather forecasts.
- The award, valued at over $8M, represents the single largest U.S. govt. purchase of commercial, operational RO data.
- The award marks an increase in the number of RO profiles that Spire provides NOAA from 3K to 5.5K.
- Spire's data provided to NOAA will be made available in near-real-time to national and international meteorological organizations and the broader U.S. federal government upon receipt.
- The data delivery will begin on Mar. 16 and run until Jan. 18, 2023.
- On Feb. 10, Spire announced a new deal with Sinay, under which the firms will leverage data and machine learning to develop global maritime solutions.