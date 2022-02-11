Goodyear Tire & Rubber slides 24% despite earnings smasher: Q4 Results
Feb. 11, 2022 12:47 PM ETThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is down 24% in mid-day Friday trading despite the company reporting beat on both lines in its fourth quarter's earnings results.
- Revenue of $5.05B (+38.0% Y/Y) beats consensus by $90M, driven by the Cooper Tire merger, and improvements in price/mix. That brings the full-year revenue to $17.5B (+42% Y/Y).
- By Segment: Americas revenue, $3B (+58% Y/Y); Europe, Middle East and Africa's sales $1.4B (+16% Y/Y); Asia Pacific sales increased to $628M (+17% Y/Y).
- Tire unit volumes totalled 48.6M, up 29% Y/Y during the quarter. Replacement tire unit volume increased 39%, reflecting the addition of Cooper Tire unit volume and market share gains.
- Price/mix exceeded raw materials during the quarter by more than $110M; revenue per tire up 11%, excluding currency impact.
- Merger-adjusted segment operating income of $398M (+32% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.14.
- In February, the company acquired Cooper Tire at $2.8B valuation.
- As disclosed in last quarterly results, GT now anticipates a benefit of $250M in run-rate synergies by mid-2023, which has been increased from an initial forecast of $165M on integration of Cooper Tire.
- "Looking ahead, we expect inflationary pressures to persist over the next several quarters. We remain focused on executing strategies to capture value in the marketplace and managing our costs," said Chairman, President and CEO Richard J. Kramer.
