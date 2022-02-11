IAA plummets 22% after mixed Q4 earnings
- IAA (IAA -21.8%) plunges despite its Q4 revenue beats estimates by $47.4M taking its total revenue to $548.1M (+42.9% Y/Y).
- Service revenues increased 30.9% Y/Y to $435.8M; Vehicle sales increased 121.5% Y/Y to $112.3M.
- U.S. revenues were driven by higher revenue/unit, higher volume and a higher mix of vehicle sales and international segment revenues increased by 95.2% Y/Y to $105.2M.
- Gross margin declined by 530 bps to 34.4% and organic Adj. EBITDA was $137.6M, an increase of 18.8% Y/Y.
- Other Financial Highlights: Net Debt: $1,240M, Leverage Ratio: 2.3x, FY 2021 FCF of $175.5M, Liquidity of $463.8M, repurchased $34M of stock during Q4 2021; $366M remaining on authorization.
- 2022 Outlook: Total revenue within a range of $2,050 - $2,150M vs. consensus of $1.96B, including a negative impact from currency of ~$8 - $10M. Organic revenue growth is expected to be 1.5% - 7.0% Y/Y. Total Adj. EBITDA within a range of $525-$575M, including a negative impact from currency of approximately $1.5M. Organic Adj. EBITDA growth is expected to be within a range of (8.0%) - 1.5% from fiscal 2021. D&A to be in the range of $100-$105M.
- “Our large global buyer network continued to drive significant auction liquidity and the bespoke data analytics we provided to our sellers helped them to maximize their returns.” John Kett, CEO and President.
