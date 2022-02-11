GoDaddy (GDDY +8.9%) shares are on the rise after reporting better-than-expected Q4 numbers. Revenue climbed 16.7% Y/Y to $1.02B, versus a consensus estimate of $973.09M. It reported an EPS of $0.52, beating expectations by $0.11.

Quarterly revenues crossed the $1B mark for the first time in the company's history, driven in part by "strong receptivity to our recent OmniCommerce launch" with over 1,000 point-of-sale devices sold in the first quarter of launch and "tens of thousands" of GoDaddy Payments applications from customers.

Annualized recurring revenue from the "Create and Grow" products, which includes Websites + Marketing, Managed WordPress, Sellbrite, and GoDaddy Studios, jumped 19% to over $410M.

Commerce offerings also jumped, with a 21% rise in gross merchandise volume on a proforma basis.

For the full year, revenues were up 15% to $3.8B, driven by strong performances across the board. Domains and business applications turnover rose 20%, while hosting and presence revenue was up 7%.

Total customers increased 3% to 21,233, while average revenue per user rose nearly 10% to $182.

However, GoDaddy posted downside guidance for Q122 and FY22. It expects Q1 revenues in the range of $985M to $990M, vs a consensus of $994.62M, and full-year revenue between $4.14B to $4.16B, compared to analyst expectations of $4.17B.

GoDaddy also announced a $3B share repurchase plan, with the intent to launch a $750M accelerated share repurchase in Q1.