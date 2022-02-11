Encompass Health to redeem final $100M senior notes

Feb. 11, 2022 1:01 PM ETEncompass Health Corporation (EHC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) stated Friday that it has issued notice for final redemption of its remaining $100M principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2023.
  • Redemption date is set to March 15, 2022.
  • The company expects to record about $0.3M loss on early extinguishment of debt in Q1 2022.
  • Cash on hand of the company and drawings under its revolving credit facility is to be used to fund the redemption.
  • A quick look through the company's cash and equivalents balance over the past 11 quarter:
