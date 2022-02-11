Billionaire Jeff Gundlach: Fed will keep raising rates 'until something breaks'

Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach warned Friday that the Federal Reserve will likely trigger a recession as it seeks to increase interest rates in the face of a mounting inflationary threat.

"My suspicion is that they're going to keep raising rates until something breaks, which is always the case," the DoubleLine Capital founder and CEO told CNBC.

Gundlach added that recent market dynamics have generated red flags, with the yield curve moving into territory that should put investors "on recession watch."

Looking to near-term policy, Gundlach estimated that the Fed has a one-third chance of raising its key interest rate by half a percentage point when it meets in March.

The famed investor said it was "a guarantee" that the central bank would raise rates at its next meeting. He added that the Fed had obviously fallen behind the curve in fighting inflation and would eventually need to raise rates more than many market watchers are expecting.

The DoubleLine founder predicted that the Fed would raise rates five times in 2022.

In making his judgement, Gundlach pointed to the yield on the two-year Treasury note, which he says acts as a reliable predictor of Fed policy. He argued that the two-year yield would have to rise another 25 basis points to signal a half-point rate hike at the next meeting.

Gundlach's comments followed the release earlier this week of consumer inflation statistics that showed a 7.5% increase from last year -- the highest reading in 40 years.

Meanwhile, policymakers have begun signaling that a more aggressive response to high inflation might be in the works. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard stirred markets earlier in the week by saying he favors a 50-basis-point move at the next Fed meeting and a total of one full percentage point increase by the start of July.