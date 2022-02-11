U.S. rig count soars by 22, 60% above year-ago levels

The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. surged by 22 to 635, 60% above year-ago levels, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

U.S. crude oil rigs jumped by 19 to 516 while gas rigs gained 2 to 118, with one rig unspecified; rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin added 7 to 301, with 5 more rigs in the Eagle Ford bringing the total to 47.

The rise in the overall count in the biggest weekly increase since February 2018, according to Reuters; the oil rig count is now at its highest since April 2020, while gas rigs are at their best level since January 2020.

Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 17 in the first five weeks of this year.

