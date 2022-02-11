Genpact falls 6% despite Q4 results beat, dividend raise
Feb. 11, 2022 1:24 PM ETGenpact Limited (G)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Genpact (NYSE:G) fell 6% despite reporting Q4 results that topped Street expectations and raising its dividend.
- Q4 revenue grew 12.6% to of $1.07B. Revenue from Global Clients was $3.6B, up 12% Y/Y (11% on a constant currency basis), representing 91% of total revenue, including $39M of revenue from certain GE-divested businesses.
- New bookings in 2021 were ~$3.7B, up 20% Y/Y.
- G expects 2022 total revenue of $4.3B-4.4B, up 7-9% or 8-10% on a constant currency basis, in line with consensus estimate of $4.39B.
- Global Client revenue growth is estimated to be 8-11%, or 9-12% on a constant currency basis.
- G anticipates 2022 adj. EPS of $2.53-2.71 vs. consensus estimate of $2.69.
- The stock has gained 14% in value in the past 1 year, but has declined 9% YTD.