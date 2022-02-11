Genpact falls 6% despite Q4 results beat, dividend raise

Feb. 11, 2022 1:24 PM ETGenpact Limited (G)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Genpact (NYSE:G) fell 6% despite reporting Q4 results that topped Street expectations and raising its dividend.
  • Q4 revenue grew 12.6% to of $1.07B. Revenue from Global Clients was $3.6B, up 12% Y/Y (11% on a constant currency basis), representing 91% of total revenue, including $39M of revenue from certain GE-divested businesses.
  • New bookings in 2021 were ~$3.7B, up 20% Y/Y.
  • G expects 2022 total revenue of $4.3B-4.4B, up 7-9% or 8-10% on a constant currency basis, in line with consensus estimate of $4.39B.
  • Global Client revenue growth is estimated to be 8-11%, or 9-12% on a constant currency basis.
  • G anticipates 2022 adj. EPS of $2.53-2.71 vs. consensus estimate of $2.69.
  • The stock has gained 14% in value in the past 1 year, but has declined 9% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.