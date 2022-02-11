Hot Stocks: YELP, HUBS, NWL advance on quarterly results; ASTR continues slide

Earnings news remained a key driver in Friday's midday action. Yelp (NYSE:YELP), HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) all rose following the release of their respective quarterly reports.

Looking to the downside, Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) represented one of the standout intraday decliners, adding to Thursday's late sell-off with another double-digit percentage tumble. The weakness comes after a failed mission.

Gainers

Online review site Yelp (YELP) rallied almost 9% in midday action, bolstered by strong quarterly results. Earnings beat expectations, helped by revenue that jumped 17% from last year.

Quarterly results also prompted buying in HubSpot (HUBS). The marketing software company's quarterly revenue rose 45% from last year, as earnings breezed by analysts' expectations. HUBS climbed more than 4% on the news.

The list of earnings-inspired grainers included Newell Brands (NWL) as well, with the stock posting a nearly 14% intraday move. The firm's Q4 EPS topped projections by more than 30%, while its revenue climbed 4% to $2.81B

Decliner

Astra Space (ASTR) showed a midday decline of 14% following a failed mission the day before. The stock plunged late in Thursday's session after a flight ran into a problem and was unable to deliver the payloads its customers had commissioned to be sent into space.

Friday's double-digit decline adds to a 26% slide that took place Thursday as the news originally broke.

