Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is little changed pre-market after reporting Q4 operating earnings and revenues that missed Wall Street consensus.

Q4 operating earnings rose 12% to $752M from $672M in the prior-year period, and operating revenues rose 10% Y/Y to $3.88B.

Dominion guided for in-line earnings for Q1 and FY 2022; for Q1, it sees EPS of $1.10-$1.25 vs. $1.15 analyst consensus estimate, and EPS of $3.95-$4.25 for the full year, compared with $4.12 consensus.

Dominion also said it agreed to sell its Hope Gas natural gas utility based in West Virginia to Ullico Inc.'s infrastructure fund for $690M.

The West Virginia unit includes 3,200 miles of gas distribution pipelines and more than 2K miles of gathering pipelines serving 111K customers.

Dominion shares have traded flat so far YTD while gaining 7% during the past year.