Proto Labs trades high on growing Q4 revenue, net income

Feb. 11, 2022 1:31 PM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Ladder career path for business growth success process concept. Wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up. Hand putting wooden cube block on top pyramid

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

  • Proto Labs (PRLB +7.5%) reported a Q4 revenue surge of 17.5% Y/Y to $123.6M wherein Hubs contributed $9.9M of the revenue (+13% Q/Q).
  • The company reported 23,376 unique product developers served.
  • Revenue by service: Injection Molding, CNC Machining, 3D Printing and Sheet Metal reported revenue growth of 4%, 41%, 17% and 24% respectively; Revenue by region: Europe posted the highest growth with 20% while Americas followed with 18%, Japan reported a negative growth of 3%.
  • Net income stood at $11.9M, or $0.43/share compared to $9.58M or $0.36/share in year ago quarter; non-GAAP net income stood at $11.4M or $0.41/share.
  • The legacy volume growth was offset by lower margins due to rising labor costs.
  • "2021 was a transformative year for Protolabs. With the acquisition of Hubs and the launch of Protolabs 2.0, we are well positioned to execute on our long-term strategy to accelerate revenue growth and expand profitability," president & CEO Rob Bodor commented.
  • Gross margin narrowed to 45.6% in 2021 from 50.1% in prior year; EBITDA margin stood at 16.5% compared to 21.7% in prior year.
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, cash and investments balance stood at $91.8M; in mid-December, the company approved a $50M increase in its authorized stock repurchase program.
  • Outlook: For 1Q22, the company estimates revenue in the range of $116 to $126M (0% to 8%); estimated non-GAAP gross margin of ~44%, +/-100 bps and projected non-GAAP operating expenses of $42 to $43M.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 revenue stands at $127.46M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.