Proto Labs trades high on growing Q4 revenue, net income
Feb. 11, 2022 1:31 PM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Proto Labs (PRLB +7.5%) reported a Q4 revenue surge of 17.5% Y/Y to $123.6M wherein Hubs contributed $9.9M of the revenue (+13% Q/Q).
- The company reported 23,376 unique product developers served.
- Revenue by service: Injection Molding, CNC Machining, 3D Printing and Sheet Metal reported revenue growth of 4%, 41%, 17% and 24% respectively; Revenue by region: Europe posted the highest growth with 20% while Americas followed with 18%, Japan reported a negative growth of 3%.
- Net income stood at $11.9M, or $0.43/share compared to $9.58M or $0.36/share in year ago quarter; non-GAAP net income stood at $11.4M or $0.41/share.
- The legacy volume growth was offset by lower margins due to rising labor costs.
- "2021 was a transformative year for Protolabs. With the acquisition of Hubs and the launch of Protolabs 2.0, we are well positioned to execute on our long-term strategy to accelerate revenue growth and expand profitability," president & CEO Rob Bodor commented.
- Gross margin narrowed to 45.6% in 2021 from 50.1% in prior year; EBITDA margin stood at 16.5% compared to 21.7% in prior year.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, cash and investments balance stood at $91.8M; in mid-December, the company approved a $50M increase in its authorized stock repurchase program.
- Outlook: For 1Q22, the company estimates revenue in the range of $116 to $126M (0% to 8%); estimated non-GAAP gross margin of ~44%, +/-100 bps and projected non-GAAP operating expenses of $42 to $43M.
- Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 revenue stands at $127.46M.