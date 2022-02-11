Safe Bulkers prices €100M unsecured bonds offering
Feb. 11, 2022 1:42 PM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Safe Bulkers' (SB +2.3%) wholly owned subsidiary, Safe Bulkers Participations successfully priced its earlier announced offering of €100M of unsecured bonds to be listed on the Athens Exchange.
- The Bonds have a coupon of 2.95% payable semi-annually and will mature in 2027.
- The trading of the Bonds on the ATHEX is expected to commence on Feb. 14, 2022 under the ticker symbol "SBB1".
- Net proceeds will be used for acquisition of vessels, redemption of preferred shares, repayment of debt and/or general corporate purposes.