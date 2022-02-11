Safe Bulkers prices €100M unsecured bonds offering

Feb. 11, 2022 1:42 PM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Bonds sign on economy background with graph and coins

Maria Vonotna/iStock via Getty Images

  • Safe Bulkers' (SB +2.3%) wholly owned subsidiary, Safe Bulkers Participations successfully priced its earlier announced offering of €100M of unsecured bonds to be listed on the Athens Exchange.
  • The Bonds have a coupon of 2.95% payable semi-annually and will mature in 2027.
  • The trading of the Bonds on the ATHEX is expected to commence on Feb. 14, 2022 under the ticker symbol "SBB1".
  • Net proceeds will be used for acquisition of vessels, redemption of preferred shares, repayment of debt and/or general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.