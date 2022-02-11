Pfizer, Moderna boosters less effective at 4 months, but protect against hospitalization
Feb. 11, 2022
- mRNA COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer (PFE -0.5%)/BioNTech (BNTX +1.6%) and Moderna (MRNA +1.4%) become less effective after four months, but still provide significant protection against hospitalization, a CDC study found.
- While vaccine efficacy was still strong two months after a booster shot, it declined significantly after four months.
- Efficacy against emergency department visits and hospitalization was, respectively, 87% and 91%, after two months. After four months, those figures dropped to, respectively, 66% and 78%.
- Researchers said the results suggest that additional boosters may be needed.
- "The finding that protection conferred by mRNA vaccines waned in the months after receipt of a third vaccine dose reinforces the importance of further consideration of additional doses to sustain or improve protection against COVID-19–associated ED/UC encounters and COVID-19 hospitalizations," they wrote.
