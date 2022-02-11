Pfizer, Moderna boosters less effective at 4 months, but protect against hospitalization

Feb. 11, 2022 2:17 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MRNA, BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

covid-19 coronavirus booster vaccination concept

Teka77/iStock via Getty Images

  • mRNA COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer (PFE -0.5%)/BioNTech (BNTX +1.6%) and Moderna (MRNA +1.4%) become less effective after four months, but still provide significant protection against hospitalization, a CDC study found.
  • While vaccine efficacy was still strong two months after a booster shot, it declined significantly after four months.
  • Efficacy against emergency department visits and hospitalization was, respectively, 87% and 91%, after two months. After four months, those figures dropped to, respectively, 66% and 78%.
  • Researchers said the results suggest that additional boosters may be needed.
  • "The finding that protection conferred by mRNA vaccines waned in the months after receipt of a third vaccine dose reinforces the importance of further consideration of additional doses to sustain or improve protection against COVID-19–associated ED/UC encounters and COVID-19 hospitalizations," they wrote.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Shock Exchange considers Moderna a sell.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.