Earlier Marvel TV shows set to depart Netflix at month's end
Feb. 11, 2022
- Several Marvel Entertainment series on Netflix (NFLX -4.2%) are set to exit the service at month's end, suggesting that Marvel owner Disney (DIS -1.3%) is ready to bring them home onto its own streaming services.
- A number of shows that marked Marvel's first big move into TV series (via premieres on Netflix) have a message on Netflix indicating the last day to watch is Feb. 28, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Defenders, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.
- Other Marvel series have no such message: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and an animated X-Men seem likely to continue on Netflix for now.
- Disney+ has launched a number of Marvel series in the past 18 months, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If, and Hawkeye.
- It's not clear where the Netflix series will go, whether to Disney+ or Hulu (DIS -1.3%, CMCSA -1.5%) - which has generally been the home of grittier, more grown-up fare in line with the tones of the Netflix series.