Pfizer, BioNTech delay request for COVID shot for under 5-year-olds (updated)

Feb. 11, 2022 1:58 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Child receiving vaccine

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

  • Pfizer (PFE -0.3%) and BioNTech (BNTX +1.5%) are extending a rolling submission to the FDA to include children 6 months to under 5-years-old in their Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for their COVID-19 vaccine to wait for additional data.
  • The companies say they want data on a 3-dose regimen in this age group, a study in which is ongoing. They also have a study evaluating two doses.
  • Pfizer and BioNTech believe that a 3-dose regimen may provide better protection.
  • They say the data on that regimen should be available in early April. FDA granting approval for an EUA extension could come after that point.
  • An FDA advisory committee meeting that was scheduled for Feb. 15 has been postponed.
  • Pfizer and BioNTech just submitted the rolling submission on Feb. 1.
