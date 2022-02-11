Aerojet Rocketdyne gains as traders pass around Steel Holdings lawsuit filing
Feb. 11, 2022
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) earlier reached session highs and is now up 1.2% as traders passed around Aerojet holder Steel Holdings lawsuit against the company.
- Some language in Exhibit B about the board giving authority to extend the Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) deal might be viewed as positive, according to some traders.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) holder Steel Holdings last week said it nominated seven directors to the company's board, including four incumbents after the deal to be sold to Lockheed Martin (LMT) was recently blocked by antitrust regulators.
- Lockheed said last month it will decide in the next month how it will proceed with Aerojet, whether it fill fight the lawsuit or just walk away from the transaction.
- Aerojet (AJRD) last week said that it received the notice of the nominations from Steel and also confirmed an ongoing internal investigation of Warren G. Lichtenstein, the Company’s executive chairman, who Steel is nominating as an incumbent director.
- The lawsuit, which seeks a temporary restraining order on AJRD's board and is filed in Delaware Chancery Court, is case C.A. No. 2022-0127-LWW.
