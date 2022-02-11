Team secures $10M equity investment, refinances debt facility

Feb. 11, 2022 2:21 PM ETTeam, Inc. (TISI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Team (TISI -1.1%) stated Friday that it has replaced current $150M asset-based lending facility, with a new $165M facility consisting of $130M revolving credit facility and a $35M delayed draw term loan.
  • This new facility is to mature on February 10, 2025.
  • Also, Corre Partners has completed a $10M private placement equity investment in the company, on the purchase of 11,904,761 shares at $0.84 each.
  • To notes, both lenders Atlantic Park and Corre Partners have also agreed to waive anti-dilution provisions within their existing stock warrant agreements with respect to the equity financing.
  • Earlier (Feb. 4): TEAM receives NYSE notice for non-compliance
