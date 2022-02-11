Under Armour (UAA -12.5%) took a tumble on Friday after the company warned supply chain issues could linger this spring and potentially into the summer. The disclosure took some of the shine off a strong Q4 earnings report that topped analyst expectations.

North America revenue increased 15% to $1.1B and international revenue increased 3% to $461M. Within the international business, revenue increased 24% in EMEA, decreased 6% in Asia-Pacific and fell off 22% in Latin America.

During the UAA conference call, execs maintained that the supply chain issues are transitory.

"We believe these COVID-related supply chain pressures are just a temporary speed bump on our road to continued profitable growth over the long term," noted Under Armour CFO Dave Bergman on the call.

The company said it plans to remain agile until the backdrop improves.

