Avenue Therapeutics IV pain therapy to go under FDA review amid safety concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released briefing documents on Friday ahead of an advisory committee meeting scheduled on Feb. 15 to discuss the clinical implications of the intravenous (“IV”) tramadol developed by Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) ahead of a potential approval.

The comments prepared by the FDA for the review of the panel points to persistent safety issues for the drug, which has yet to receive the agency’s approval even after two New Drug Applications (NDA) submitted in 2019 and 2021.

Following the second Complete Response Letter for the drug, Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) submitted a formal dispute resolution request (FDRR) in July 2021. In response, the FDA scheduled an AdCom meeting after the agency’s Office of New Drugs (OND) sought additional input from an outside panel to make a decision.

A response from the OND is expected within 30 days from the AdCom meeting, the company announced in November.

An opioid used to relieve pain, tramadol, is approved only for oral administration in the U.S. If approved, Avenue’s (NASDAQ:AVTX) IV tramadol will become the first injectable form of tramadol hydrochloride available in the U.S.

However, the indication proposed by the company for its approval is much broader than the typical use of immediate-release opioid analgesics, the agency wrote in the briefing documents.

“First, opioid analgesics are typically reserved for treatment of opioid-level pain. Second, opioid analgesics are typically reserved for treatment of pain when all other treatment options have failed or been excluded,” it added.

These differences “are significant given the known safety concerns of respiratory depression, misuse, abuse, addiction, and death associated with opioid use.”

In addition, the agency flagged its concerns over tramadol IV’s delayed onset of pain relief, highlighting its potential safety implications.

The company backs the marketing application for the therapy with data from two placebo-controlled Phase 3 studies.

Avenue Therapeutics (AVTX) was incorporated in 2015 as a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO), where the company’s Chief Executive Officer Lucy Lu served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from Feb. 2012 to June. 2017.